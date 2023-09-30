American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been making headlines for her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. Their PDA-packed pictures are going viral on social media. Swifties are seemingly excited and happy for the singer who found love in the NFL star.

Ever since Swift’s highly publicized appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, where she left while holding hands with Kelce, fans have been buzzing with speculation about her attending his game again on Sunday. Eager to be in the same arena as the pop star at Met Life Stadium, fans seem to be snatching up tickets as multiple ticket sales platforms report a surge in demand.

The influence of what’s been dubbed the “Taylor Swift Effect” isn’t limited to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs; it’s also extending its reach to other NFL teams. Following Swift’s appearance in Kelce‘s box during the Chiefs’ game on September 24, the impact is now being felt on ticket sales for the Chiefs’ upcoming match against the Jets at Met Life Stadium on October 1.

Swift’s presence at the Chiefs game on September 24 ignited a ticket-buying frenzy. StubHub, a prominent ticket resale platform, reported an astonishing 175% surge in sales for the Chiefs-Jets matchup just three days after Swift‘s appearance. Furthermore, nearly 20% of the tickets for the October 1 game were snatched up on the very night she was there. Remarkably, the Chiefs-Jets game now ranks as the second-highest-selling game of the weekend, trailing only behind the Patriots-Cowboys clash.

The enthusiasm didn’t stop there. Additional ticket resale platforms also experienced a wave of interest in Chiefs-Jets tickets following Swift’s cameo. SeatGeek, for instance, observed a substantial 26% increase in the average ticket prices for the Chiefs-Jets game between Sunday, September 24, and Monday, September 25, marking yet another indicator of the “Swift Effect” on NFL ticket sales.

The story of ticket prices is a compelling one. Starting at a modest $168 on Sunday, they experienced a significant jump to $212 by Monday, marking the beginning of a steady rise. As Wednesday rolled around, the average ticket price for the game had climbed to $245. Vivid Seats, a prominent ticket sales platform, confirmed to CBS News that they had witnessed a 14% surge in ticket prices for the forthcoming Chiefs-Jets clash since Swift appeared in Kelce’s box on September 24.

But it’s not just ticket prices that have seen a surge. Traffic to the Chiefs-Jets game page on Vivid Seats skyrocketed by an impressive 173%, while visits to the Chiefs’ main page on the platform increased by 126%. Remarkably, fans are also looking ahead to future games, with traffic to the Vikings-Chiefs game page, where tickets for the October 8 game are available, rising by an impressive 121%.

The presence of Taylor Swift at a stadium carries immense value. According to a spokesperson from Vivid Seats, the average ticket prices for her Eras Tour performances at Metlife, U.S. Bank, Empower Field, Gillette, Allegiant, and SoFi Stadiums were a staggering 242% higher than the average ticket prices for Chiefs games held at the same venues.

This surge in ticket demand follows Swift’s recent credit for boosting Travis Kelce’s jersey sales by an astounding 400%. Additionally, her appearance sparked a TikTok trend where Swift’s fans humorously inquire about their significant others’ and friends’ reactions to the pop star’s role in elevating Kelce’s recognition.

Taylor Swift’s influence has extended even to the realm of condiments. During her appearance at the Chiefs game, she was spotted by the fan account @tswifterastour indulging in a piece of chicken accompanied by what seemed to be ketchup and ranch dressing. Capitalizing on the viral moment, Heinz swiftly embraced the “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” combo, offering a limited edition of the product as a nod to Taylor Swift’s post.

While recent days have unveiled several new instances of the “Taylor Swift Effect,” her impact on fans is not new. On September 21, she used her Instagram platform to encourage her followers to register to vote at Vote.org, resulting in a staggering 35,000 registrations, as confirmed by the organization’s CEO, Andrea Hailey. An additional 50,000 individuals also verified their voter registration status in response to Swift’s call to action.

