The world has seen many superstars and ace actors but there’s only one Jackie Chan and he has been busy breaking his own records for decades and only growing professionally with an unparalleled art. The martial artists – actor over the years has given us movies that are cult and one that showcase his exceptional skills. But while his professional high has been always the talk of the town, he has also had a very tumultuous personal life as a young man and he even got vulnerably candid about the same once.

Jackie, who has an illustrious career actually has gone through an adamant phase in his personal life. The actor once reveal how he fell for all the bad influence in his young days and went on to shape himself as a uncultured young man leading to a very dark phase in his life affecting all his relationships then.

In his memoir Never Grow Up, Jackie Chan went on to reveal a lot of things about his early days when he was a young man. The actor revealed how he was only looking for alcohol and a*x, which did affect his life in a very massive way. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Canoe, in his memoir, Chan recalled his early life and admitted that he was a poor, uncultured young man who was only seeking money, alcohol, and s*x with pr*stitutes. He just spent many years of his life sleeping around with different partners, and one s*x worker he especially refers to as Number Nine. He recalled gambling his paychecks and even recklessly driving, putting his life in danger.

During the same time he also behaved badly with his first girlfriend, whom Jackie Chan had a relationship with before Hollywood success. He recalled how he would drink all day and not give her any time. He later dated Taiwanese actress Teresa Teng, who was a very classy lady. He revealed how he felt inadequate around her and purposely acted sloppy at fancy places.

“I behaved so badly because of my deep insecurities. Ever since I was a little boy I’d been looked down on by rich kids,” the Rush Hour actor wrote in his memoir. “Any whiff of snobbishness or superiority set me on edge. This attitude reflected by relationship with Teresa. But it wasn’t her fault. She’d done nothing wrong and I’d been horribly unfair to her.”

