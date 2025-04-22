Gone too soon! Lalit Manchanda, who was recently seen in a cameo role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has died by suicide. He was only 36 years old, and the unfortunate news has been confirmed by the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA). Scroll below for all the details!

Lalit Manchanda found dead in Meerut

As per a report by the Times of India, the police received a call, following which the authorities arrived at his home. Lalit was found hanging inside his residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The body has now been sent for postmortem.

The officials have not found any suicide note, and as per early investigations, there are no signs of foul play.

What went wrong?

As per rumors, Lalit Manchanda was going through personal turmoil. He was reportedly battling mental challenges along with some personal issues in the recent month. Police is now speaking to his friends and family members to understand what could have forced him to take the extreme step.

Picture with Dilip Joshi goes viral

Lalit Manchanda was last seen in a small role alongside Dilip Joshi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As news of his passing away went viral, his picture with on-screen Jethalal broke the internet. TMKOC fans and other followers are paying their tributes on social media platforms.

CINTAA confirms the unfortunate passing away!

Earlier today, CINTAA took it to their official Instagram handle and paid condolences to Lalit. The caption read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012).”

More about Lalit Manchanda

Lalit Manchanda has been a part of many Television shows and movies. He was reportedly also working on a web series and was very excited yet hopeful about it.

May his soul rest in peace!

