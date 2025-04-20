Dilip Joshi continues to entertain us as Jethalal in the cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 16 long years now. However, before this, he was a part of many films and TV shows wherein he unleashed his comedic talent. One of them was the comedy show Agadam Bagadam Tigdam, which he was a part of in the year 2007 before stepping into the iconic character of Jethalal.

Talking about Agadam Bagadam Tigdam, Dilip Joshi played Tappu Uncle, an eccentric alien who used to be obsessed with mangoes. Talking about the same, the actor also wore a hilarious round costume in the shades of blue, orange, and black along with a matching head mask. His character was shown to have strung a garland of mangoes around his neck, depicting his love for the fruit.

Furthermore, Dilip Joshi’s character Tappu Uncle, also inserted ‘Am’ after every dialogue, again referring to his love for mangoes. Talking about the show, Agadam Bagadam Tigdam, it revolved around a family who are actually aliens and have come down to the Earth to live as normal humans. They have to struggle hard not to be discovered as aliens and try to curb their magical powers.

While, the rest of the family looked like normal humans, it was Dilip Joshi’s Tappu Uncle who had a bizarre look and a dysfunctional personality wherein he was only eating mangoes. However, the actor’s character had become a fan-favorite with his performance on the show. One of the fans also commented in one of his scenes from the show, “He used to be Tappu, now he is Tappu Ke Papa.” This was a funny reference to his character Jethalal’s son being named Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For the unversed, Agadam Bagdam Tigdam also starred The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda in the lead role.

Take A Look At One Of Dilip Joshi’s Scenes From Agadam Bagdam Tigdam

