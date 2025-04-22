Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to create a laughter riot at the box office with their cult classic Andaz Apna Apna re-arriving at the box office. The advance booking for the re-release has commenced, and the film is all set to change its entire history at the box office.

Only 85 Lakh Away From Creating History!

The film was mounted on a budget of 3 crore and it earned 5.15 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 71.6%. Currently, it is only 85 lakh away from turning into a hit at the box office!

Why Was Andaz Apna Apna Flop?

Andaz Apna Apna was a flop at the box office when it was released despite earning a profit of 71.6% since the hit and flop verdicts of the films in those days, depended on a lot of other factors since the theatrical and distribution rights did not play a major role. In fact, the distributor and theatrical share were the real indicators of a film’s success, and Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s film could not bring much on that part.

Here are three major reasons for the film to be called a flop despite earning 71.6% profit!

4 Year Delay!

The major drawback for Andaz Apna Apna was a three year delay in the film. The Muhurat shot of the film was done in 1990 but it could be released only in 1994 after a lot of roadblocks. This caused the unit much financial losses during those days.

No Promotions

By the time the film was ready for release, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan had become superstars and were working on different projects. Even director Rajkumar Santoshi was working on another project. None of them were available to promote the film. Nor was any marketing done.

Only Earned In Mumbai

Due to the lack of promotion, the film could earn well only in Mumbai and other tier 1 territories, while it could not reach the massive audiences it should have, despite Aamir Khan and Salman Khan turning superstars when the film was released!

Hopefully, it is time for redemption, and the film might earn accolades at the box office with its re-release.

