Salman Khan and Late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan had bitter relations for nearly three decades. The coldness was such that Salman refused to work with Saroj for almost his entire career.

It all began on the sets of Andaz Apna Apna in 1994. It is well-known that Salman and Aamir Khan had a rough relationship on the set. While both had equal stardom, Salman felt that Saroj Khan gave particular importance to Aamir Khan.

According to the late choreographer, Salman once approached her on the film set, accused her, and spouted sinister words. He then said that when he became a big star, he would not work with her.

“Tum Aamir Khan ke boht ghusti ho..jab mai hero ban jaonga aur top ka hoonga..mai tumhare saath kaam nahi karoonga (You give special importance to Aamir Khan. When I become a top star I will never work with you again),” Saroj Khan said in a conversation with Zoom.

Saroj Khan added that Salman’s accusations were completely baseless and that she was doing exactly what her director asked her to do. “I did what my director asked me to do. If he didn’t like it, it’s not my concern. Moreover, God gives livelihood, not humans,” she said.

Saroj Khan also once tried to reach out to Salman for a paralyzed student of hers who wanted to speak to Salman Khan. However, the actor didn’t respond and refused to take her call.

However, Salman buried his hatchet with Saroj Khan when the choreographer was in a challenging phase of life. He reached out for her help when the latter was unwell and had also run dry of work. He reached out to her and promised her that he would work with him on one of his projects when she got along.

Saroj Khan’s daughter, Sukaina, once revealed that the actor stood beside her mother rock-solid in her tough times. A few years back, in a conversation with the Pinkvilla website, Sukaina said that Salman helped her when she had to get heart surgery for her son.

“I had to take my son to Kerala for an open heart surgery, and it was he who helped us with it completely. Mr Khan stood like a rock beside us, and Sandhya (his teammate) got us in touch with him, and we went through this together. He was there for us when we needed it, and my mother also valued that quality in him,” Hindustan Times quoted Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan.

She also disclosed that her mother used to pray for Salman Khan in her prayers and told her once that the actor was a good-hearted person but was perceived wrong by a few people. Saroj Khan died on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. She was 71.

