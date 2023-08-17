Jackie Chan is one of the most popular international star who has made an indelible mark on the world with his unique blend of martial arts prowess, heart-pounding stunts, and charismatic performances. He is a global icon of action-packed cinema.

While he may have given several blockbuster films, his personal struggles with marriages, extra-marital affairs, or surprising revelations often made headlines. He once opened up about witnessing countless encounters with beautiful women.

During a conversation with Los Angeles Times in 2015, Jackie Chan spoke about the revelations he made in his autobiography Jackie Chan: Never Grow Up, Only Get Older. The multifaceted Hong Kong icon talked about how he is immune to beauty.

The Rush Hour actor said, “I actually was very popular among girls ever since I was young. After I became a stuntman, I would go to nightclubs with my senior fellow apprentice. Girls would come to me like butterflies. Actually, I’ve been numb after so many years. I have seen too many beautiful girls, Chinese or foreign. Now I don’t think anyone is particularly beautiful.”

Reflecting on the life of the Hollywood actor, it becomes apparent that the challenges he’s encountered along the way have moulded him into a more resilient individual.

Jackie Chan’s personal journey has been marked by trials and tribulations. As a father to several children, his romantic life carries shades of intricacy and remorse. While he married actress Lin Feng-jiao, widely known as Joan Lin, his earlier admission of having multiple girlfriends during his twenties highlights a complex narrative of where he felt compelled into marriage.

“It was an accident which conceived Jaycee. I had never thought of getting married, but I felt it was akin to being forced to get married,” he said.

