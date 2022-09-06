Hong Kong-born star Jackie Chan is one of the most globally recognized and influential film personalities. He is well known for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, and innovative stunts which typically performs himself. So far he has starred in 150 films.

His net worth is estimated to be $350 million and one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Several celebrities have praised him for his down-to-earth nature, however, he once admitted to being a ‘total jerk’ in his personal life. Scroll down to know more.

Jackie Chan penned a memoir Never Grow Up, which was released in 2018, wherein he was brutally honest with himself as he looks back at his life. As reported by Variety, the Karate Kid actor wrote in his memoir “I wanted to go and buy everything I’d ever wanted in the space of a week,” after becoming one of the biggest Chinese stars in the world at such a young age.

He even recalled he along with his stuntman carried around $64,000 with them to go shopping. “Is this the most expensive, with the most gemstones?” Chan writes about talking with a store clerk. “OK, I’ll take seven, in cash, no need to wrap it up!”

Jackie Chan admits in the book that he hasn’t always been the best father. However, he believes that “children these days are often misbehaved and should be hit.” He wrote, “When [my son Jaycee] was still young, I hit him once, and was very heavy-handed – directly lifting him and throwing him onto the sofa. That time I really scared him and his mother to death, and I myself was very regretful.”

Chan also said that he was an uneducated chap who suddenly had 10 million which led to unruly behavior. He wrote, “All day I’d drink and drive, in the morning bashing a Porsche, in the evening bashing a Mercedes. Every day I was in this dizzied state.” Chan even speaks in the book about cheating on his wife, Joan Lin, with beauty queen Elaine Ng Yi Lei, the 1990 Miss Asia.

