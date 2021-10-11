Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is well known for speaking her mind on her social media handles. She often makes headlines for her controversial statements and unpopular opinions. She now takes a sly dig at Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram account striking a comparison with Jackie Chan.

Aryan Khan’s arrest in an alleged drug case by NCB has been making headlines for the past few days. Several celebrities have come out in support of the superstar at a time when Khan family is battling for Aryan’s bail in the alleged drug case.

However, Kangana Ranaut chose to take an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan by sharing a piece of trivia on Instagram, about how Jackie Chan apologised after his son’s arrest in a drug case and refused to ‘protect him’. The actress shared a collage of Jackie Chan and his son in a photo, and his son being taken away by the cops in another.

Kangana wrote, “Jackie Chan officially apologized when his son was arrested in a drug case in 2014! He said ‘I’m ashamed of my son’s act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him’ and after this his son was jailed for 6 months and also apologized.” She then added, #JustSaying hashtag.

The Thalaivii actress previously took a dig at Hrithik Roshan as well on her Instagram handle. After the Krrish star posted a note and expressed solidarity to Aryan Khan, she wrote, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aryan Khan’s defence… We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them… I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions… Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It’s good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong.”

Meanwhile Aryan Khan has been sent to Arthur Road Jail after a Mumbai court rejected his bail plea on Friday on the premise of maintainability. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid conducted on a cruise ship on October 3.

