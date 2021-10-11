Advertisement

Kiara Advani’s lookalike Aishwarya Singh has become a sensation on Instagram. Her uncanny resemblance with the actress has given her unexpected fame. Dentist by profession, Singh is also an Instagram influencer. A few days back, Singh expressed her desire of meeting the Shershaah actress. Looks like her dream might come true as Kiara has reacted to her with only positive words to say.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Singh had uploaded a video on Instagram in she which enacted Kiara’s Dimple from Shershaah. Not just looks, but even Singh’s acting chops drew her a lot of attention. She had tagged Kiara in the video. To her surprise, the actress did respond and even commented on it.

Now, for the first time, Kiara Advani reacted to Aishwarya Singh in an interview. She was talking to ETimes. Kiara praised Aishwarya and said she doesn’t like the word doppelganger as it takes away the real personality from the other person.

Kiara Advani said, “So Aishwarya, I had actually seen her recreate a Dimple (Dimple Cheema, Kiara’s character from Shershaah) look and put it up on Instagram. And I think I was tagged in it, which is why I went and saw the post and even commented on it. She did a really great job with the way she recreated the look. And then this morning, like everyone else I got the forward.”

“You know I don’t really like the word doppelganger. I know what she’s doing is flattering, but what’s interesting to me is that she’s a doctor in real life. She’s her own personality and it’s very sweet that she likes to recreate my looks. I’ve been told in the past that I look like someone and that’s great, but at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are,” Kiara Advani continued.

