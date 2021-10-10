Advertisement

Bhagyashree became a household name as sweet, innocent and loveable Suman from the 1989 hit Maine Pyaar Kiya. After featuring in this film alongside Salman Khan, the actress bid the industry adieu and is only just returning. After featuring in Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii, the actress is not all set to star in the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde led Radhe Shyam.

While talking about her upcoming film, the actress also spoke about who she would like to see portraying her and Salman’s characters if a Maine Pyaar Kiya remake is made. And we have to say her choices aren’t bad. Read on to know who they are.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Bhagyashree was asked, ‘If ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ was to get a remake, who would you like to see in the cast?’ Responding to this, the actress said, “I think Alia (Bhatt) is a splendid actress, she’s got that innocence and yet got that masti in her. That baby charm is still there, she’s done so many films, but she still has that feel to her.”

Bhagyashree continued, “So yes, definitely Alia and I think the flamboyancy could only be played by Ranveer Singh, as of right now! So, I think that would be a perfect combination.”

Talking about her next Radhe Shyam, Bhagyashree reveals the film is a love story infused with a bit of comedy. While adding that the makers are planning for a Pongal/ Makar Sankranti release next year, she said, “What I’ve done in ‘Radhe Shyam’, is something I’ve never done before. It took a great deal of practice for me, and I’m just waiting for the time when people see it and react to it”

Would you love to see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt step into Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s shoes for Maine Pyaar Kiya? Let us know in the comments.

