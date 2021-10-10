Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s life has gone upside down within a few days after his son Aryan Khan was taken into Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody for the consumption of illegal substances. Although SRK’s upcoming projects have come to a standstill on the other hand Byju’s has decided to stop all their ads association with the superstar, however, their move has been discouraged by actor Nakuul Mehta.

Seems like, the tech giant was forced to take the hard step, as they were seriously slammed by netizens. Some users claimed that endorsing an education app by someone who can’t teach his own child to act lawfully will impact their image.

Now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta has taken a sarcastic jibe at the Byju’s for pausing their association with Shah Rukh Khan, he wrote, “Being replaced by the serving minister who’s son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju’s”

Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's 👏 https://t.co/YLoMQrzbOe — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) October 9, 2021

Not just Nakuul Mehta, but Rohit Ohri, group chairman at creative ad agency FCB India also criticized Byju’s action and said, “BYJU’S has benefited immensely from its association with SRK. Shah Rukh Khan’s association with the edtech brand has been so intrinsic and so deep, that even if BYJU’S is pausing the advertising for now, it will be very difficult for the brand to delink itself from SRK.”

Aryan Khan along with seven others were caught after NCB raided a luxury cruise ship on the night of October 2, the agency has seized 5gm of mephedrone, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 13gm of cocaine along with cash around Rs 1.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s bail plea was denied by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) RM Nerlikar, Gauri Khan broke down at the situation after she left the court.

Apart from edtech Byju’s, the Zero actor is also the face of big brands like Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism, ICICI Bank, Reliance Jio. Reportedly, the education company has the biggest sponsorship deal with the superstar; he was paid nearly Rs 3-4 crore per year for the endorsement.

