It was last Saturday, October 2, that Shah Rukh Khan’s firstborn – Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid conducted on a cruise ship. After being presented to a Holiday thereafter, the starkid was taken into custody and has since how spent time at home. Amidst all this, fans and colleagues of the actor are sympathizing with the family.

After being denied bail on Monday, October 4, another hearing was held yesterday Friday, October 8. As per the judgment passed, Aryan has been denied bail yet again by the Magistrate judge and has been sent to Arthur road jail, where he will be quarantined for 7 days in a cell. Now, a source close to the Badshah of Bollywood has opened up about how he is feeling.

As per a Reddit user, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, while talking about his current state, said that he is “outwardly calm”, but suffering more for his refusal to vent his grief and anger. This source added, “He is neither eating nor sleeping much. Aise bhi, he sleeps only a couple of hours. Now even that is gone.” Another filmmaker, who has worked with SRK in the past wonder, “What King Khan?” before adding, “At the end of the day he is just another broken suffering helpless father.”

Since Aryan Khan’s arrest, Shah Rukh Khan has spoken to him for only around 2 minutes on the day of his arrest. He had also reportedly sought special permission from NCB to be able to meet his son in custody.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan intended to get back to work by Monday (October 4) presuming Aryan Khan would be home by then. As per reports now, the superstar has put all further work commitments on hold indefinitely. SRK was shooting for Atlee’s film when Aryan was arrested and has since taken time off. A body double is reportedly being used to shoot a few scenes so that the film’s schedule doesn’t suffer. The international schedule of YRF’s Pathan – King Khan’s comeback film – was supposed to commence recently but that too has been put on the back burner.

