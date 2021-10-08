Advertisement

Since the past week, we have seen Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan being scrutinised for the cruise raid case. The superstar’s son was arrested on October 3. The star’s 23-year-old son was presented to the court, wherein his bail was refused by the court.

Today let’s take a walk down the memory lane and talk about a rumour which shook SRK’s young lad to the bones!

Well, this hasn’t been the first time Aryan Khan has been in the limelight and in the eyes of the masses. Back in the day, a rumour had spread like wildfire which claimed that AbRam Khan was Aryan’s son instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s.

However, in a TedEx talk in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan responded to the rumours of Aryan Khan’s ‘being AbRam Khan’s father’. He explained, in the talk: “Four years ago, my wife Gauri and I decided to have a third child. It was claimed online that he was the love child of our first child who was 15-years-old at the time.” Shah Rukh further added that whoever let that rumour out, attempted to aid their claim with a “fake video” of Aryan Khan driving around Europe.

Khan had also shared that his family members were very disturbed and that his oldest son Aryan khan was quite shaken up by the rumours at the age of 19. Shah Rukh said: “Even now when you just say hello to him, he instantly replies with ‘but I didn’t even have a European driving license’.”

Framing @iamsrk and his son isn't a new happening.

They have repeatedly been targetted.

*Watch*#ReleaseAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/espZJnza1o — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) October 7, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had agreed to have their third child, AbRam Khan through surrogacy. AbRam Khan started to hit the headlines right after he was born in 2013, as he came into the world “prematurely” at 34 weeks rather than the common 40-week mark. AbRam had spent a considerable amount of period in the hospital after his birth.

