Actor Ahsaas Channa started her career as a child actor in superhit films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Vaastu Shastra and Phoonk, but she has made her own name in the industry by taking up roles in a number of web series including the highly successful Kota Factory in the past two years. Although she was a known child actress, Ahsaas claims the industry forgot her when she was transitioning out of child roles.

For the past few years the actress was seen in a number of web series and sketches for various prominent YouTube channels, but she was widely recognised for her bold characters in shows like Kota Factory, Hostel Daze, and Girls Hostel.

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ahsaas Channa reveals that while taking a break for just six months she was overtaken by her contemporaries and industry totally forgot her, she told, “Yes, definitely. During my 10th, my boards, I had completely taken a break from acting for about six months. And those six month. This industry is a race, and everyone is running. So if you stop for even a second, someone will overtake you. So that six-month break changed my life. People forgot me, casting directors forgot me, and other girls overtook me.”

However, taking a plunge into web space proved her success, Ahsaas Channa added, “It’s been great since then. I’ve never been out of work, but there have been times when things weren’t working out.”

Although she had her shares of ups and downs, the actress now has a lot of interesting projects on her kitty. She was last seen in the second season of Kota Factory which was acquired by Netflix which also stars Jeetendra Kumar, Revathi Pillai, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj and Alam Khan.

However, not many knew that she’s an avid gamer and participated in several esports tournaments in the past until Ahsaas Channa was recently roped in for the lead role in a web series called, ‘Clutch.’

According to reports, ‘Clutch’ will be a first of its kind show for the Indian audience which is based on esports, the characters will be shown competing in several esports tournaments.

