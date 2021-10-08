Advertisement

Yesterday, CSK (Chennai Super Kings) lost the match to PBKS (Punjab Kings). Punjab’s KL Rahul displayed his hulk version by hitting long sixes, but it’s Chennai’s Deepak Chahar who took away all the limelight. Below is all you need to know.

After the match ended, Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend for marriage. He proposed to her with an engagement ring and she said yes. The couple shared a hug. It was a filmy and such a lovely moment in the stadium. Many are poking light-hearted jokes at Deepak by saying he was the man of the match no matter what the result.

The CSK team even celebrated the special moment along with the couple by cutting a cake. What a lucky girl!

After watching the scene, one fan shared a meme saying, Deepak Chahar reminds him of Salman Khan. He brings back the memories of Salman proposing to Priyanka Chopra in the stadium in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Another Twitter user shared a hilarious meme comparing him to Uday Chopra of Dhoom, who only has his attention towards a girl no matter what’s the mission.

Have a look at some really funny memes:

Dhoni : full attention on the match everyone Meanwhile Deepak Chahar : pic.twitter.com/mZpJmsSSWI — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 7, 2021

Deepak chahar proposing in gf after the match#CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/oQNnYufVIz — Mohit Singhania♻️ (@Mohit_chandler) October 7, 2021

KL Rahul was hitting sixes but Deepak Chahar took a quick single pic.twitter.com/j7QkyTYzv7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 7, 2021

MS Dhoni after match: Motivation is not the problem guys are highly motivated right now. Deepak Chahar 's motivation:- pic.twitter.com/GpvBq9X1Bb — Shivam (@failed_comic) October 7, 2021

We wish the couple a happy life together!

