Shehnaaz Gill is really going through tough times. The actress is still mourning the loss of her close friend and actor, Sidharth Shukla. Two never directly confessed love for each other, and always maintained to be close friends. Now, after cutting off herself from everything for over a month, the actress is finally out for her work.

For those who don’t know, Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on 2nd September. The cause of the death is not clearly known, but many reports suggest that the actor passed away due to cardiac arrest. The Bigg Boss 13 winner died at the age of 40.

After Sidharth’s death, Shehnaaz Gill went into a shell and was really disturbed. Many people from the entertainment industry and fans worried about her health. Some even messaged her stylist to know about Shehnaaz’s health. Now, the actress has finally come out gathering all the strength to fulfill her professional commitments and write a new page of life.

Shehnaaz is committed to her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, which stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside her. It’s learnt that she has travelled to an international location and has already resumed the shoot. Her fans are giving her much-needed support and kind words in these tough times.

Since yesterday night, fans are trending ‘Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz’.

One of her fans tweeted: “People who laugh the most, cry the hardest. The people who smile the brightest, feel the deepest pain. The people who are quiet have biggest heart” No matter how hard is #ShehnaazGill will shine brightest. Patience, tolerance & hard work is her mantra. HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ.”

Another one wrote: “The trend list belongs to these two only…Sher aur uski sherni…#SidharthShukla #SidNaaz…HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ.”

See more fans’ tweets:

Everyday she makes it look so easy ans effortless but behind closed doors she BATTLES . Battles her fears her thoughts her emotions she feels PAIN but everydsy she fights for her dreams. To better everyday she FIGHTS and she WINS

Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz ❤#ShehnaazGill strongest pic.twitter.com/rYmBoNkR1T — Sidnaaz ( forever ) (@istanshehnaaz) October 8, 2021

SHE WAS POWERFUL

Not because she wasn't scared but because she went on so strongly.

Despite the fear. @ishehnaaz_gill HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/zsMtZ97lte — ☆ʰᵒⁿˢˡᵃ ʳᵃᵏʰ (@ZippyBetchh) October 7, 2021

