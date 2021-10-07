Advertisement

Book your tickets on PlatinumList.net and join in the most spectacular and extravagant night with LIVE performances by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry in the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night.

Join in as UAE gears up to witness its biggest star-studded entertainment event – Milano Presents Filmfare Middle East achievers night Powered by The Dua Group – happening on 28th October in Dubai. And tickets for the most-awaited evening are now available on PlatinumList.net.

Dance the night away with the sensational international stars Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, the Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan and Bollywood stunner Daisy Shah. Sing along with the ravishing performers Tulsi Kumar and Kanika Kapoor and sway to foot-tapping songs with Amaal Malik and the king of melody Udit Narayan. Join in as some of the most celebrated stars from across Bollywood, OTT, South Cinema, Pakistani and Arab world grace the event. From the gorgeous Shruti Haasan to Mahira Khan, Maya Ali and Buthaina Al Raisi to Zareen Khan and super-talented actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nivin Pauly, Humayun Saeed, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sheheryar Munawar… Also gear up to meet the talented performers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, the social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate, amongst many more. Join in as we honour the legends of cinema!

Co-hosted by celebrity hosts Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa also joining in adding on the fun on stage will be Sunil Grover.

Filmfare Middle East achievers night promises to mesmerize you with soulful songs, makes you groove with the sizzling stunners to superhit dance numbers, watch stars dazzle the red carpet, celebrate the felicitations and join in the fond remembrances too. Get ready for a night full of entertainment and glamour.

So come be a part of this dazzling red carpet event and book your tickets today. Seats filling fast!

So are you excited for Filmfare Middle East achievers night? let us know in the comments below!

