Raise your hands if you miss Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show! That’s exactly our emotion too and we totally feel you! It was during 2017 that the duo witnessed massive fallout and ended all their associations. With each year, things are mending and the latest statement will leave fans elated. Read on for details!

It was back in June this year that Sunil opened up on the possibilities of working with Kapil again. He clarified that there is nothing on the cards anytime soon, but if something comes up in the future, he’s up for it!

Sunil Grover recently was present at a fashion award function. The event was being hosted by Karan Singh Chhabra and the comedian was felicitated for being a versatile performer. A fun sequence was witnessed on stage when the Bharat actor was asked to allocate Ministries to his colleagues.

When given the option of ‘Ministry of Energy’, Sunil Grover named Akshay Kumar. He chose Vidya Balan for ‘Ministry of Talent.’ All eyes were raised when the option is given was ‘Ministry of Laughter.’ The comedian didn’t hold himself back and proudly allocated the title to Kapil Sharma.

This yet again brought a ray of hope for all The Kapil Sharma Show fans who want to witness a reunion with Sunil. One still remembers his ‘Baba ji ka thuloo.’ He’s played Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi and entertained us with so many characters on that single platform.

Previously, Kapil had opened up on the possibility of working with Sunil Grover again. He told a leading daily in 2020, “Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega (I have learnt quite a few things from Sunil, if a good project comes by, it will be fun to work with him).”

