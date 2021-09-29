Advertisement

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been running for more than a decade and Amitabh Bachchan has been the coolest host one could have asked for. He often entertains the audience with his jolly conversations and treats all the contestant just like his family or friends. However now, he asked a contestant to go on a date with him.

The network shared a new promo on their Instagram handle giving a glimpse of the rare moment on the game show, wherein Big B proposes a date to contestant named Shakti Prabhakar. It all began when the host introduced the contestant and revealed that her family is worried because she is not ready to get married.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan then says, “Agar main aapko date pe le jaaun toh kaisa rahega (What if I take you on a date)?” To which the contestant, who was visibly surprised, coyly said, “Mujhe chooti kaatni padegi. Matlab, abhi tak main kabhi date pe nahi gayi aur direct aap pooch rahe hai mere se (I would have to pinch myself, because I have never gone on a date and now, you are asking me out).”

Take a look at the video promo below:

In a recent episode, Big B was left speechless when a contestant asked the superstar if he has paid the GST. The contestant named, Sandhya Makhija, is a state tax inspector from Gujarat asked him, “Sir, aapne toh diya hai na? (Sir, have you paid the GST)”

Following her question, Amitabh Bachchan was silent for a moment, but explained to her that, he wouldn’t be here hadn’t he paid GST. The legendary star said, “Devi ji, agar humne na bhara hota na, toh humko yahan baithne nahi dete. Pakad ke le jaate aap jaise log humko, band kar dete.”

Must Read: Little Things 4: Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal Get Emotional As The Show Comes To An End!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube