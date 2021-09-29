Advertisement

The hype around Bigg Boss 15 is massive; Afsana Khan’s exit due to medical reasons has left everyone shocked as she was really excited to enter the Salman Khan show. Now, the controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has expressed her desire to enter the show as a contestant and not as a guest, she even wishes to participate with her husband Ritesh.

The drama queen got married 2 years back, since then everyone is really eager to get a glimpse of the man. There were speculations that he might enter the show in the upcoming season but things did not materialize.

With Rakhi Sawant’s presence in Bigg Boss house everything just lightens up as her antics are loved by viewers, talking to ETimes the actress says she wants to go into the show again as a contestant, “They now invite me only as a wild card entry or as a guest and not as a contestant. I feel I should get a chance to go in as a full-fledged contestant. In fact I’ll be happy to participate in Bigg Boss with my husband Ritesh.”

Many argue that her husband Ritesh doesn’t exist but Rakhi Sawant on many occasions has affirmed that he’s indeed real, “Of course he does! My husband Ritesh likes to keep a low profile and so people haven’t seen him.” Asked if he’ll agree to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 if they are offered, she responds, “Yes because that’s a different thing altogether.”

The actress, who likes Pratik Sehajpal from Bigg Boss OTT, says that the other contestants from Karan Johar show should not have been chosen for BB15 and adds, “Bigg Boss is a show which celebs want to be a part of. When people like Khali and Sunny Leone can enter the house then why would anyone say a no to the show? I think if some big hero or heroine participates, the TRP will go even higher.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is currently vacationing with her mother and refuses to disclose the location for privacy, she tells, “I wanted to take my mother out for a long time but due to her cancer treatment, I couldn’t take her anywhere. Now that the doctors have permitted, we decided to travel outside Mumbai. We couldn’t go abroad because she is yet to take her second COVID vaccine dose.”

