Sidharth Shukla has left a void in this world that can never be fulfilled again. He wasn’t just a brilliant actor but also a kind soul who always kept his fans’ happiness above everything else. Today, we bring you a throwback dialogue of the late actor that should be your life mantra if you want to succeed as a lone warrior. Scroll below to read it!

The Bigg Boss 13 winner enjoyed a massive fan following and his craze became even more viral after he participated in Salman Khan led reality show.

Sidharth Shukla played the show with dignity throughout the entire season. From his dialogues to his brewing romance with Shehnaaz Gill made headlines every now and then. Back in 2019, during a task, Asim Riaz and Sid got into an argument where he proved that he’s a lone warrior and doesn’t need help from anyone to win the show.

Asim Riaz tells him, “Yahi hain tu, akela. Yahi hain tu. Pehle Din se hi aisa hain tu…” Replying to Asim, Sidharth Shukla said, “Bilkul aisa hoon. Kam se kam saath me reh ke peeth me chhora nahi bhokta hoon. Akela hoon, akela theek hoon aur akela khush hoon aur akele se phat ti hai tum sab ki…”

Sid said a lot of things while he was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and it became crazy viral in no time. This one time, the actor got into an argument with Rashami Desai and said, “Main tumhe batau…1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12…bhaad me jao, main tum log se yaha rishta banane nahi aya hoon. Samajh main aya na? Mere ko chat ne ki zarurat nahi hain… mere ko jhund me rehne ki aadat nahi hain.

Take a look at the video here:

Sidharth Shukla was indeed an inspiration to many. The legacy that he was left behind will always be remembered and cherished by his fans!

