Advertisement

Asit Kumar Modi’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is one of the longest running comedy daily soaps in Indian television. The show established many actors career from Dilip Joshi to Aradhana Sharma in the television industry. The show is watched by all ages.

Now an actress from the hit comedy show has expressed her wish to participate in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show. She has appeared in a lot of reality shows and trends often on social media for being a fashionista. It is none other than Aradhana Sharma.

Advertisement

Aradhana Sharma shot to fame for playing the role of a detective in the hit sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’. She was also seen in ‘Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ but now she wants to participate in Bigg Boss.

Talking to SpotboyE, Aradhana Sharma said, “I am very much open to doing Bigg Boss if given a chance. It’s a medium which I really want to explore because that gives a boost to your career graph and I am just in the initial stage of my career so it will be a great opportunity for me. I also know that there have been instances and I have seen some people who got a negative backlash after doing the show. But you can’t really judge what is going to happen before entering. So yes, I am open to exploring this avenue as well.”

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress further said, “I am in a stage in my career where I want to make a shift and transition to doing Films and OTT. So experimenting with a show like Bigg Boss is worth a chance. I also believe that this show will surely open new doors for me and it will surely help me to make my mark in Bollywood.”

For the unversed, Aradhana Sharma has previously participated in reality shows like ‘Boogie Woogie’, ‘Dance India Dance 6’ and MTV Splitsvilla. So it would interesting to see her locked up in the Bigg Boss house competing with other contestants for the BB trophy.

The actress also opened up about her other projects. She said, “I have shot for a web series and also for a film which I really can’t talk about now but will release soon. My last project i.e. TMKOC has been a blessing for me. It has garnered amazing reviews and people are loving it. I have been appreciated by many popular names in the industry as well as from the audience. So I am happy about it and I want to be a part of more projects like the same.”

Must Read: Sunil Grover’s Salary At The Kapil Sharma Show Per Day Was Equivalent To Affording A New Car Every Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube