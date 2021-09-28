Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani is basking high on the success of his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 win and has been celebrating ever since. The actor defeated Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh to win the trophy. But his win has not gone well with the netizens and some of his peers in the industry and in a new interview, Arjun has slammed the social media dissing and revealed that he lives on ‘honesty and positivity’.

This season of KKK was shot in Capetown, South Africa and was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Talking about the trend of taking digs at peers’ in the industry on social media, Arjun Bijlani told Bollywood Life, “It has happened in this season of KKK too. Some people live on controversy. I live on positivity and honesty. I feel people should have some sportsmanship spirit. You should accept your loss and acknowledge whosoever has won. You become a bigger person when you accept the loss. I would have accepted if Divyanka had won and say that she did a fab job. Divyanka has congratulated me and was very happy for me.”

Arjun Bijlani continued and said, “People around you always believe you should win. Likewise, they feel their faves deserve to win. You cannot get into everyone’s comments and feelings. I cannot talk on what is not in my control,” he states. He says that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey is what matters to him. He reiterates that the show is won by performing stunts in record timing. “So many people watch the show. If channel wanted to favour me, why would they show such small time margins. I did win with bigger ones, naa!”

Arjun also denied the rumours of participating in Bigg Boss 15 and revealed that he might do it next year but for this season, his plate is already full. The actor celebrated his win with the KKK 11 gang and shared pictures of the same on his social media.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani has resumed shooting for his web series and already has social media campaigns and music videos in the pipeline.

