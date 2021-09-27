Advertisement

Last week on The Kapil Sharma Show, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif made some hilarious revelations. The Indian cricket legends shared stories form their fielding days and recalled an interesting incident when they planned to humiliate former Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar.

The two cricketers had a gala time on the show, during the episode Kapil Sharma asked some exciting questions from the past.

The host recollected an incident when Shoaib Akhtar suddenly stopped running after witnessing Mohammad Kaif took a few steps forward, his action made the bowler stop. Explain about the instance, Kaif said, “Thodi mujhe unki beizzati karni thi (I wanted to humiliate him a little).”

Mohammad Kaif further enlightened saying, “Kyunki woh naamcheen gendbaaz, unka run-up itna lamba. Sehwag ne toh bohot chakke maare, hume mauka kum mila khelne ka. Woh jab aaye, main bhi walk kar gaya. Bowling unhone kari nahi, rok di (He is a famous bowler with such a long run up. Sehwag got a chance to hit a lot of sixes but I did not get a chance to bat as much, as I was lower in the batting order. So when Akhtar came towards me, I walked too. He did not end up bowling that ball to me).”

The cricketer concluded sharing, “Main aage jaaunga, yeh banda ruk jayega, bowling karega nahi. Wohi mera plan tha, kaamyaab hua, ki inki zara beizzati karta hoon Pakistan mein jaake (I thought I would go a few steps ahead, he won’t bowl to me. That was my plan, to go to Pakistan and humiliate him, and it succeeded).”

In a previous promo, shared by the channel, Mohammad Kaif opened up the time when Virender Sehwag was not selected in the playing 11 team, but he and Yuvraj Singh were selected, the batsman took a jibe at both the young players by singing Adnan Sami’s song, Sehwag sang, “Kaise kaiso ko diya hai, aise waiso ko diya hai (Lord, you have given to just anyone).”

Hearing the hilarious incident, Sehwag, Kaif and host Kapil Sharma burst into laughter.

