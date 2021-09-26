Advertisement

Tonight cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show and the channel has shared a new promo ahead of it. In the promo, the host takes a dig at Sehwag for marrying his wife in order to improve his English and the cricketer’s reply to the same left everyone in splits and had Kapil Dev connect to it. Scroll below to watch the promo.

Sehwag has appeared on Kapil’s show in the past too but Kaif has appeared for the first time.

The promo starts with Kapil Sharma reminding Virender Sehwag that he once said that he along with Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh married their respective wives to improve their English.

Kapil Sharma said, “Viru bhai ne pichli baar bada acha jawaab diya, kehte ‘dekho, main ya Bhajji ya Yuvi, hum logo ne na aise ladkiyo se shaadi ki jinki wajah se humari English improve ho sakhe (Viru bhai, during his previous visit, shared an interesting detail. He said, ‘Be it me, Bhajji or Yuvi, we married women who could improve our English).”

Replying to Kapil, Virender Sehwag said, “Haan, unme Kapil paaji bhi ek the (Yes, Kapil was also one of them),” and everyone burst into laughter. Now it’s unclear if he was talking about the host or legendary cricket player, Kapil Dev, haha.

Take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show promo here:

For the unversed, Kapil Dev is married to Romi Dev and soon we will witness their personal and professional life in Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Virender Sehwag is married to Arti Ahlawat, Yuvraj Singh is married to actress Hazel Keech and Harbhajan Singh is married to actress Geeta Basra and recently welcomed their second child together, a son.

We can’t wait to see tonight’s episode where Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will be making some interesting revelations about their personal and professional lives on The Kapil Sharma Show.

