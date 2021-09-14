Advertisement

Archana Puran Singh is well known for her comedy roles in Bollywood films. She is mostly regarded as Miss Braganza in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actress is married to Parmeet Sethi and are proud parents to two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan. But did you know their love story is no less than a Bollywood film? Scroll down to know more.

The veteran actress has been in the industry for nearly three decades and continues to rule the small screen with her infectious laughter and charismatic personality. The actress married Parmeet in 1992 even after 3 decades, she is madly in love with him.

Archana Puran Singh was progressive at a time when a lot of things were frowned upon. As per IBTimes report, she had a failed marriage and was neither looking for a relationship nor was she interested in men. However, that changed when she met Parmeet Sethi at an event. A brief interaction between the two led to further dates and soon they got along like a house on fire.

Archana and Parmeet chose to live in a relationship at a time when it was unpopular and frowned upon. The two got hitched on June 30, 1992, but their marriage was hidden from the whole wide world. During an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, she revealed that her husband’s family had a problem with her profession. But Parmeet was adamant about marrying her.

Archana Puran Singh even spoke about their decision to get married to a leading daily. As reported by IBTimes, she said, “Marriage is a label given to a relationship. It is, in fact, love, which shows that henceforth, two people exclusively belong to each other. We both stood by each other when we decided to live in. Maybe we wouldn’t have married, but to give our children an identity, we thought of tying the knot.”

“However, we still remain the best of friends even today. Even after 15 years of togetherness, we are lovers and not a couple. The marriage didn’t alter our relationship. We still fight like friends and makeup immediately. And best of all, we don’t sulk or keep grudges. For us, marriage is just a tag. A piece of paper cannot change the nature of a relationship,” Archana Puran Singh said.

