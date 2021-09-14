Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is nearing its finale this week, and with that, contestants are leaving no stones unturned to make over-the-top content. Post the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, the makers decided to give contestants a sweet surprise by inviting their family members inside Bigg Boss house to boost their confidence before the grand finale on Saturday and one of them was Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna Sehajpal.

The contestants are keeping spectators amused with their fights, romance, spats and whatnot. After Moose Jattana’s eviction recently, the show found its final six contestants, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, and Divya Agarwal.

The family week was kicked off by Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood, seeing him the reality show queen broke down. Later Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, her presence made the actress feel positive and motivated her to stay strong. A promo was released in which Pratik Sehajpal is seen breaking down when his sister Prerna Sehajpal enters the show.

The former Splitsvilla contestant was slightly upset as he wanted to meet his mother but it was his sister who came in to motivate her. However, it was a relief for Pratik when she said that their mother is proud of him. Later we see their emotions changing as Prerna advises him to remember a thin line. Her comment was directed towards singer Neha Bhasin with whom the model can be seen getting more and more cosier every day.

Prerna advises brother Pratik Sehajpal to be careful in friendship and says that “Har chiz ki ek limit hoti hai and yaha koi kisika dost nahi hai.” Prerna even got a chance to talk to Neha Bhasin. She complimented her game plan as everyone outside is enjoying her antics inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Meanwhile, people have been questioning Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal’s close friendship, during the recent Sunday Ka Vaar with Karan Johar, Moose Jattana and Raqesh Babat called their bonding ‘cringe.’

