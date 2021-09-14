Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is creating a lot of buzz thanks to the over the top drama, relationships, fights and more in the controversial house. Premiered on August 8, the Karan Johar-hosted show is heading towards its grand finale and it is much sooner than fans expected. While on Sunday Muskaan Jattana (Moose) was eliminated, the show is now left with just 6 contestants.

As per the show’s latest promo, the Voot show will drop its curtains during the coming weekend and the days to come will see all the remaining housemates fight for the top two positions.

Sharing the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale promo on Instagram, Voot Select captioned the video, “Sabhi contestants ne dil jeet liya par trophy jeetenge sirf ek 😏 🚨 Bigg Boss OTT ka finale aa raha on 18th September at 7 pm 🚨 Kaun hoga iss show ka OTT winner?”

The promo ends with host Karan Johar saying, “Ab ready ho jaye dhekne ke liye India ke sabse bade digital show, Bigg Boss OTT ka first ever grand finale. Ek aisi unforgetable night jisse miss karna mana hi nahi gunhaa hai. On 18th September at 7 pm only on Voot.” Check it out here:

The grand finale of the digital version of the controversial reality show will air on September 18 on Voot. The OTT version – hosted by Karan Johar, that we all knew was just six weeks long, will be followed by the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 on Colors.

As of now, the remaining contestants fighting to win Bigg Boss OTT are Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat. As per reports, only the top two from this lot will be able to join the BB15 contestants.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, several promos of the Salman Khan-hosted show have already been released. The show is expected to hit the small screens in the first week of October 2021. As of now, several potential contestant names are doing social media rounds. Some of these could-be contestants are Arjun Bijlani, Reem Sheikh, Neha Marda, and Disha Vakani.

Who do you see as the top two of Bigg Boss OTT? Let us know in the comments.

