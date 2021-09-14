Kareena Kapoor Khan Mocks Kim Kardashian’s All Black Met Gala Look & Asks, “Ye Kya Ho Raha Hai”

Advertisement

Bollywood bubbly queen Kareena Kapoor, is just as perplexed as the rest of the world by Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit! The beauty tycoon and reality star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, wrapped from head to toe in black fabric.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star was covered in an all-black fabric, where not even an inch of her skin was visible, and only her long ponytail hung behind her was noticeable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, who escorted her on the red carpet in an identical, all-black outfit, on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Ye kya ho Raha hai (What is even happening).” Bebo also added a face without mouth and cringe-face emoji.

Kim Kardashian‘s outfit was not only a shocker for Kareena Kapoor but also for the rest of the guests appearing that night. Other guests at the event included Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, and Camila Cabello. No other Indian celebrity could be sighted this time around.

The invitation-only gala is a fundraising function for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and also commemorates the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition which this year is named In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Last year’s Met Gala was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Monday’s gathering was about a third smaller than usual with around 300 guests. Evidence of vaccination was expected, though the attendees did not wear masks while posing upon their arrival.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is presently in Mumbai, finishing up work on her upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Aamir Khan will play the lead in the Hindi version. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

