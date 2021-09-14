Chris Brown's Security Team Files A Complaint Against A Stranger For Breaking Into His House

Advertisement

Singer Chris Brown’s security team has reportedly filed a battery case against a stranger who rode to the celebrity’s San Fernando Valley home recently.

According to Tmz.com, the police were called around 10 p.m. to Chris’s house.

Advertisement

As per the complaint, a man drove up to the star’s house on a bike. When Chris Brown sent one of his security guards to check if it was a guest or someone just cruising around the house, things turned ugly.

When Chris Brown’s security guard stopped and questioned the stranger, it did not go down well with the biker. He spat in the guard’s face and jetted off on his bike before anyone could stop him.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not made any arrests so far but has filed a battery report.

Meanwhile, recently Chris Brown was been sued by his housekeeper after her sister was attacked by the rapper-singer’s dog.

According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Patricia Avila and her sister Maria were attacked by Brown’s dog when they were cleaning his house on December 12 last year, reports aceshowbiz.com.

What are your thoughts on a stranger breaking into Chris Brown’s house? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Met Gala 2021: From Billie Eilish, Gigi Hadid To Megan Fox – Celebrities Who Owned The Fashion Night Like It’s No One’s Business

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube