Met Gala 2021: It is the biggest fashion affair of the year. Celebrities from all over the world make stunning appearances in their exclusive couture and take the internet by storm. Met Gala red carpet took place a few hours ago and we bring you some of the best looks of the night including – Billie Eilish, Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Met Gala is the fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and the theme for this year was ‘American Independence’.

Let’s take a look at the best-dressed celebrities from the event:

Billie Eilish –

The first thing that came to our mind looking at the Bad Guy singer was – ‘I got my peaches out in Georgia,’ haha, no really. Now, that’s what we call the perfect bustier. Dressed in Oscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish wore a custom corset tulle gown. That trail in her gown won the show for us and also her Marilyn Monroe inspired makeup!

Gigi Hadid –

Along with Gigi’s customised Prada outfit, what stole the show for us was her dramatic red-hair transformation. The 26-year-old model wore a thigh-high slit gown by the Italian luxury fashion house and paired it with leather arm gloves. For makeup, Victoria’s Secret model opted for powder blue smokey-eye with cat flicks and pulled off a high-slung ponytail with crystal-embellished Prada logo barrette.

Megan Fox –

Yet another stunning appearance of this beauty within 24 hours of breaking the internet with her Mugler gown at VMAs. Megan gave vintage vibes with a stunning red lace-up dress by Dundas with a high leg slit. She styled her braid with baby bangs and looked ethereal as ever in the same.

Timothée Chalamet –

This young actor definitely understood the assignment and nailed it by wearing Converse shoes at Met Gala 2021. Chalamet wore his favourite designers at the event with a satin Haider Ackermann tuxedo jacket, a clingy Rick Owens turtleneck, and a clean white Chuck Taylors. After seeing the actor at the event, one thing is clear that you can totally wear your sweatpants to an extraordinary fashion affair; you just need to style it better!

Kendall Jenner –

One of the best looks served by Kendall Jenner at this extravagant fashion night. The Victoria’s Secret model wore a Givenchy sheer gown with rhinestones embellished all over it. Reportedly, her gown was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s dress, which she wore at The Fair Lady. The gown was sheer and hence enhanced the model’s curves and looked pretty as ever in the same.

Tell us your favourite Met Gala 2021 look in the comments below.

