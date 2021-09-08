Advertisement

From a casual outfit to a formal dress there is nothing that the Spiderman: Homecoming actress has not worn to its perfection. Zendaya is truly in a league of her own when it comes down to fashion, and she never fails to leave her fans stunned looking at her statuesque perfection. She is arguably one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry, of course, but her sense of style which is playful and experimental comes into a category of its own. Let’s take a look at some of her previous outfits that the actress has worn during events such as the red carpet.

1. Zendaya while promotion of Dune

Advertisement

On 6th September, Zendaya arrived for the promotion of Dune in France and was sporting an oxblood two-piece Alaïa outfit. This outfit showed a long-sleeve, high-neck crop top and a tapered skirt that flared out at the knee into a gorgeous feathered train. This particular dress was made by Alaïa’s creative director, Pieter Mulier, and accessorized with a couple of Jimmy Choos.

2. Zendaya at the 78th Venice International Film Festival

The list would not be completed if Zendaya’s 78th Venice International Film Festival red carpet won’t be present in it, As the look set Twitter on fire just a few days ago. At the venue, the actress donned a Balmain nude leather gown that managed to look wet and dry at the same time.

3. Zendaya at Venice

On the red carpet event in Venice, Zendaya appeared in a Valentino outfit and wore it to perfection. The outfit consisted of a floor-length white dress, showing a lapel collar and a pink satin ribbon belt at the waist. She completed the outfit with a black blazer and tied the look together with a pair of classic black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps.

4. Zendaya at a dinner party

As the actress was appearing for a dinner party after the red carpet event of Biennale Cinema 2021, she was joined by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli and his friends, where she was wearing an outfit from Valentino. The outfit she wore was a brown Valentino dress which made her look like a princess. The outfit is from the Valentino Des Ateliers collection and the actress wore it to perfection.

On the professional front, Zendaya will be joining Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon in MCU’s hit Siderman: No Way Home which will be releasing later this year.

Out of the four, Which look of Zendaya impressed you the most?! Let us know at the comments below

Must Read: John Cena’s Peacemaker To Feature Bane? James Gunn Says He Is ‘Not Opposed’ To The Idea

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube