Netflix’s popular series ‘Emily in Paris‘ fame Lily Collins has recently announced through her Instagram post, that she is now married to American film director and writer Charlie McDowell.

In her Instagram post, the actress has revealed that they got married on September 4, and have ‘officially become each other’s forever.’

Lily Collins, jotted down a heartfelt note for her long-time fiance’ while posting their wedding picture on Instagram that says, “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. The actress continued by saying “On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell,”

Take a look at the beautiful post below:

In the post, we can witness Lily and Charlie sharing a Kiss, while Lily is wearing a beautiful white Ralph Lauren wedding dress, and her husband Charlie is sporting a black tux. It’s undeniable that the background in their post looks exquisite and that the duo has managed to strike a perfect pose for the image, making it the best wedding picture out there.

As Lily put up the post on her Instagram handle, her fans have showered the newly married couple with immense love and support. The actress’ pals from the industry, Vanessa Hudgens and Modern Family’s fame Sarah Hyland have also taken to the comments section to congratulate the pair.

“Congratulations babeeee [heart emojis],” Vanessa penned, while Sarah Hyland just commented a big ‘yes’ on her post. Natalia Bryant, Jay Shetty, and other stars have also congratulated Lily and Charlie on the great news. In September 2020, the couple had announced their engagement. Collins had also stated that she knew Charlie was one the one for her from the second she had met him!

