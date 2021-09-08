Advertisement

There is nothing more exciting in the action universe than Matrix Resurrections that stars Keanu Reeves and is the most awaited veteran franchise right now. While many at the CinemaCon got to see the extended footage and that is how we got to know the official title, the makers have now decided to showcase the world what they have made. The trailer release date in the most innovative way has been announced and, wait even Priyanka Chopra Jonas has confirmed her presence.

Directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections, has been in the making for the longest time now. Bringing back the alumnus Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the cast also includes Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Ellen Hollman. To launch the first trailer for the movie the makers have now released a special website that has the most innovative format to intrigue the audience.

The website is built around the concept of blue and red pills (you have to remember this if you are a fan). When you click the link, the site directs you to choose a pill. And this is where all the fun begins. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Sharing the announcement for the Matrix Resurrections trailer date, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the short clip as an introduction to the website and wrote, “Yep! it’s almost time to take that pill.. Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30pm IST). Go ahead and click the link in my bio to experience it yourself. The choice is yours!”

When a user goes in and is told to choose a pill out of blue and red, when he/she chooses blue pill which denotes accepting the reality as it is, Matrix Resurrections star Harris’ Voice pops out saying, “you’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction.” Before telling to accept the reality, flashes the time and Harris reads it aloud, saying, “anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you.”

Those who hit the red pill, hear Abdul-Mateen’s voice telling them that they might feel it to be the current time, again. Abdul-Mateen eerily reading the time aloud — “that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

While all of this is happening in the Matrix Resurrections portal, the screen keeps flashing exclusive images from the movie. One has Keanu Reeves eating a pill, while his reflection in the mirror is way older. Another has him walking on a gloomy road, one has Yahya Abdul-Mateen seeing his reflection in the mirror with shock.

Check everything on the portal. Matrix Resurrections hits theatres on December 22.

