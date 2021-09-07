Advertisement

Robert Pattinson, who left an impression on millions with roles in films like Harry Potter, the Twilight saga, Tenet, and more, has fans eagerly awaiting his next – Batman. While every other day we hear some or the other headline related to the upcoming film and the actor, we today decided to go back in time and see what kind of a student he was in school.

Would you believe us if we said he was a saint during his growing years? Well, let break the bubble – he wasn’t! In fact, a couple of years ago he even opened up about some of the questionable things he did while schooling that even got him expelled from an elite, private school in England. Read on to know all about it.

It was during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, that Robert Pattinson made this shocking confession. The Twilight actor said, “I went to a very strict school and I got expelled…” Interrupting him, the host asked the actor the reason for being kicked out of school and the Batman star said, “I’ve never actually said this before. I was stealing p*rno magazines and selling them at school.”

Continuing further, Robert Pattinson said, “No one knew at all what to do with them, though. … I’d sell them for a lot of money.” Talking about how he got caught, the Tenet actor said it was because he was stealing the magazines from a nearby store. He said, “I used to go in and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky.” He added, “At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack and shove it in my bag.”

Recalling what happened after getting caught, the Harry Potter alum said, “I remember the guy who worked in the store shouting, like, ‘Hey!’ and then my two friends ran off, and I turned around, like, ‘What?’ I walked back up to him. I hadn’t zipped up my bag. This guy is pulling out all these p*rno magazines — and it was when p*rn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it — and he’s pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted.”

Robert Pattinson then revealed that the owner gave him the choice to either call his parents or the police. “I was like, ‘Don’t call the cops, call my parents,’ and I was trying to make up a lie of where I lived and blah blah blah. I was terrible.” the actor said.

But that wasn’t the end of it. The actor added that the store owner later told his school. Recalling being expelled because his friends snitched on him, Robert Pattinson said, “Basically, a couple of days later, everything fell down,” he said. “Basically every single one of my friends snitched on me — literally across the board.”

Did you ever think Robert Pattinson was such a criminal mind when he was young? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting throwback stories.

