Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are under the radar after the actress shares an intimate detail about their relationship. The couple met each other for the first time in March 2020, and within a couple of months, rumours of the two dating spread through social media like wildfire. When their relationship was confirmed, the internet went into a meltdown, and their fans rejoiced.
Megan and MGK have time and again shared sweet moments filled with PDA with their fans. Their romance has caught the attention of the media several times, which has been mostly positive. Unlike this time, where the couple is being criticised for sharing too much.
Megan Fox took to her Instagram to post photos of her, which featured the actress in a bra, miniskirt and a jacket. In the caption, she wrote, “When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things,” which caused the things to stir up, but what added fuel to the fire was Machine Gun Kelly’s reply.
Check out the photos here:
Under Megan Fox’s photos, her partner Machine Gun Kelly wrote. “I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore,” while implying their exploits. This flirty exchange caused hundreds of people to flood the comments section by saying “gross”, “desperate” and “cringe”. While one comment read, “Imagine being the Airbnb owner and coming across this,” one user wrote.”
The fans of the celebrity couple have taken this as a hint of Fox and MGK having s*x on the Airbnb table. More comments came in with one person saying, “They know they can just text each other with this stuff, right?” Another added, “Gross. Some things the rest of the world does not need to know. Please find some shred of decency and buy the owners a new table now.”
Even though fans have adored Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship, at the same time, the two have received several backlashes towards them. Their age has been a topic of discussion many times as well.
