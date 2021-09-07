Advertisement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are under the radar after the actress shares an intimate detail about their relationship. The couple met each other for the first time in March 2020, and within a couple of months, rumours of the two dating spread through social media like wildfire. When their relationship was confirmed, the internet went into a meltdown, and their fans rejoiced.

Megan and MGK have time and again shared sweet moments filled with PDA with their fans. Their romance has caught the attention of the media several times, which has been mostly positive. Unlike this time, where the couple is being criticised for sharing too much.

Megan Fox took to her Instagram to post photos of her, which featured the actress in a bra, miniskirt and a jacket. In the caption, she wrote, “When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things,” which caused the things to stir up, but what added fuel to the fire was Machine Gun Kelly’s reply.