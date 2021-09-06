Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT premiered last month and since then the show has been entertaining the audience. Now as the show progresses, the audience is excitedly waiting to see which new faces will be seen in Bigg Boss 15. It seems the latest one will be Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh.

Reem is one of the popular actresses in the television industry. She is well known for her shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Tu Aashiqui, and Tujhse Hai Raabta. Now she is all set to make a smashing debut in the reality TV space.

As per SpotboyE, Reem Shaikh will be making an entry in Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. A source revealed to the publication, “Since longtime makers were in discussion with Reem for participating in the show. Though she had not shown interest as she was busy with her show Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, now that the show has gone off air in July, the actress has made up her mind and will be seen as a contestant now.”

Reem Shaikh is quite popular on social media as well and she enjoys a massive fan following of 4 million on Instagram. It is also worth pointing out that there is no official confirmation as to the actress joining the reality TV show.

Meanwhile, promos of the upcoming season were released. In the promo host Salman Khan was seen lost in a jungle and Bollywood diva Rekha is heard later speaking to him through the tree Vishwasuntree. He was heard saying that the Bigg Boss house used to be here where he is standing. It seems the makers of the show are bringing a new twist this season. Vishwasuntree tells him that she has been waiting for him for the past 15 years. She also said that the housemates will have to go through the jungle before entering the house. After this, Salman Khan can be heard warning the viewers about a new twist in the reality TV show.

The network shared a promo for Bigg Boss 15 with the caption, “Sankat in jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal! Kya aap ready hai #BiggBoss15 ke liye? #ComingSoon #BB15 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan (sic).”

