Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT is just 2 weeks away from its grand finale and things are really picking up pace from the last few days. However, fans are upset with the latest episode of Sunday ka Vaar, where one of the popular contestants Akshara Singh was eliminated along with Punjabi singer Milind Gaba.

Not only contestants, the ardent fans of the Bhojpuri superstar and Bigg Boss OTT were shocked with her elimination. Netizens took to twitter where they slammed makers and Karan Johar for such biasness.

On fan wrote, “Previous week neha ko bachakar Ab #millindgaba & #AksharaSingh ko eliminate kiyaWeary faceLoudly crying face Baised Nepotism Show @voot Akshara top3me deserve kathi hai Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face we miss you @AKSHARASINGH1. tumare sath galath kiya makers ne but u dont worry we r always with you we love u #DivyaAgarwal.”

While others were ready to boycott Bigg Boss OTT for Akshara Singh’s unfair elimination, “Lets all akshara fans come together now From today onwards lets boycott the show we will not watch this on vootAnd let the trp fall Thn they will realise wht they have done They’ve played with audience emotions#BiggbossOTT #bbott #AksharaSingh.”

“I uninstalled the voot app. They should know the power of audience. #AksharaSingh Akshara,” wrote another user.

Check out what other netizens have to say about Akshara Singh’s elimination:

😭😭😭 we miss you @AKSHARASINGH1 .tumare sath galath kiya makers ne but u dont worry we r always with you we love u #DivyaAgarwal pic.twitter.com/7wFQiTRuTd — divyaagarwalfc (@divyagarwalfc) September 5, 2021

It was specially planned for #AksharaSingh because akshara has more fans than their nepo kid 😴😴 This show doesnt deserve a gem like @AKSHARASINGH1 https://t.co/VkbXf4jDEt — Miss Perfect ❤ (@raysaloni_) September 6, 2021

Dear @karanjohar that's means Your supporting shamita's putting foam on her crotch.and neha 's putting foam on her boobs on national television. this is their sanskar and sanskriti.

What a Shame !!!!! Akshara is way better than them.@EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss #AksharaSingh — Angelaa Soren 🇮🇳 (@AngellaSoren) September 5, 2021

Laat kholke baithna was taken in wrong way.. She did not mean as housemates are thinking… Yaar jaise MARATHI, GUJRATI ETC language hai vaise is statement ka bhojpuri me alag hi h… "Showing attitude " like this.. She mean the same

NO AKSHARA NO BIGGBOSS pic.twitter.com/DHlBzEXZ5i — RAJ GIRI (@RajGiri52946863) September 5, 2021

I uninstalled the voot app. They should know the power of audience. #AksharaSingh Akshara — Dipika (@Dipika2744) September 5, 2021

#AksharaSingh is still trending. Fans supported here in all platform,she was leading in all polls yet she got evicted. Which shows how much biased #BiggBoss is. #AksharaSingh she was even targeted by #KJO badly today. Just declare the winner is #ShamitaShetty already lol #BBOTT pic.twitter.com/bCGyVbdiRj — SOHAM SEN (@aslisoham) September 5, 2021

In Sunday Ka Vaar episode Karan Johar lashed out at Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh for using foul language against Neha Bhasin. Karan took a stand when a number of viewers asked Akshara several questions which he thought were really shameful.

In previous episodes, Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh were seen locking horns due to their difference in opinions and in the latest episode Janta was quick to point out that Akshara never agrees to what she has said earlier. Due to which, some contestants along with host Karan Johar became really angry at her.

