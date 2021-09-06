Fans Upset Over Akshara Singh And Milind Gaba’s Eviction, Netizens Slam Bigg Boss OTT Makers And Karan Johar
Bigg Boss OTT Fans Are Upset Over Akshara Singh's Unfair Elimination, Netizens Slam Karan Johar And Makers

Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT is just 2 weeks away from its grand finale and things are really picking up pace from the last few days. However, fans are upset with the latest episode of Sunday ka Vaar, where one of the popular contestants Akshara Singh was eliminated along with Punjabi singer Milind Gaba.

Not only contestants, the ardent fans of the Bhojpuri superstar and Bigg Boss OTT were shocked with her elimination. Netizens took to twitter where they slammed makers and Karan Johar for such biasness.

On fan wrote, “Previous week neha ko bachakar Ab #millindgaba & #AksharaSingh ko eliminate kiyaWeary faceLoudly crying face Baised Nepotism Show @voot Akshara top3me deserve kathi hai Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face we miss you @AKSHARASINGH1. tumare sath galath kiya makers ne but u dont worry we r always with you we love u #DivyaAgarwal.”

While others were ready to boycott Bigg Boss OTT for Akshara Singh’s unfair elimination, “Lets all akshara fans come together now From today onwards lets boycott the show we will not watch this on vootAnd let the trp fall Thn they will realise wht they have done They’ve played with audience emotions#BiggbossOTT #bbott #AksharaSingh.”

“I uninstalled the voot app. They should know the power of audience. #AksharaSingh Akshara,” wrote another user.

Check out what other netizens have to say about Akshara Singh’s elimination:

In Sunday Ka Vaar episode Karan Johar lashed out at Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh for using foul language against Neha Bhasin. Karan took a stand when a number of viewers asked Akshara several questions which he thought were really shameful.

In previous episodes, Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh were seen locking horns due to their difference in opinions and in the latest episode Janta was quick to point out that Akshara never agrees to what she has said earlier. Due to which, some contestants along with host Karan Johar became really angry at her.

