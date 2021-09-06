Advertisement

Filmmaker Farah Khan has shared a selfie on her social media account with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in which she mentioned that it was taken before she tested positive for Covid-19.

Farah and Deepika will be on a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

In her picture on Instagram that was shot way before she tested positive, she can be seen with the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. She captioned it tagging Amitabh and Deepika, saying: “You know it’s a great day when your selfie is clicked by the legend himself…Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you my darling Deepika Padukone for this teacher’s day special episode of KBC (will air next Friday).”

Farah Khan also clarified that the picture was taken before she tested positive for Covid-19. “P.S. – this was shot before I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post-shoot,” she added.

