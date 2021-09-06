Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the strongest couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in 2012 and are blessed with 2 sons, Jehangir and Taimur. But they have mercilessly been trolled over the name of both their children. The Adipurush actor is now revealing what his wife suggests him to deal with the haters. Read on for details.

A storm was witnessed when Bebo’s first son was named Taimur. People were offended that he was named after a Mughal emperor. Later, when they found out that the second son was named Jehangir, things only got more intense. There were memes, hate messages all over social media.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Saif Ali Khan revealed what Kareena Kapoor Khan advised him. He told, “I don’t read (troll comments). I am off it and it is really cool. Because it also helps me focus. It can get addictive, you know. I can google myself and start checking out what I said when and then I read something I don’t like and it spoils my mood. My wife told me, ‘you know what just stop doing it’. I had stopped for a while and I really started saying what do I do.”

Reacting to the trolls, Saif Ali Khan added, “There is something about social media which is so dangerous. There is so much anonymity you don’t know who is talking to whom. So people throw a lot of violence around and stuff like that. So it can get a little wrong.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for multiple releases. He has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and Bhoot Police in his kitty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

