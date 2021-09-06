Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is a laughter ride one cannot miss out on. This season has only taken things a notch higher. Rochelle Rao and Sudesh Lehri are now a part of the gang and are awesome at their job. But it is the host who grabs headlines for his flirting habits. But it seems Sidharth Malhotra has schooled him for eyeing at Kiara Advani. Read on for details!

Last Saturday witnessed Sidharth and Kiara grace the show in order to promote their latest release, Shershaah. The film has garnered a lot of love and is already the most viewed on Amazon Prime Video. And that’s exactly why Dimple Cheema and Vikram Batra’s bond is being talked about so much.

But it seems Sidharth Malhotra expressed his inner feelings as he tried to protect his rumoured girlfriend. It was Kapil Sharma who tried to flirt with Kiara Advani multiple times on the show. He even asked her to grace The Kapil Sharma Show without any male co-star.

During a fun sequence, a possessive Sidharth Malhotra broke Kapil Sharma’s heart when he said, Kiara Advani has come to visit ‘Kapil bhaiya’s home.’ This was indeed a statement that left viewers in splits! As expected, the host was disappointed in a funny way too.

Previously, we have reported to you about how Kiara schooled Kapil for flirting with her despite being a father of two.

“Do bacho ke baad bhi, Kapil?” Advani asked The Kapil Sharma Show host as he flirted with her.

Even Archana Puran Singh interrupted and said, “Ginni (Kapil’s wife) sun rahi hai tu?”

Kapil was quick to interrupt and take a dig at Archana Puran Singh as he said, “Tudwa do, tudwa do, unko (Navjot Singh Sidhu) ko toh uthwa hi dia, humara bhi ghar tudwa do.”

