Imran Khan won our hearts when he married his teenage girlfriend, Avantika Malik. The duo got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot a year later. They are even blessed with a baby girl, Imara. But things took a difficult turn when the couple separated in 2019. But are things getting better? Read on for all we know.

When the marriage was temporarily called off, Avantika and Imran cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason behind it. Ever since Malik has also time and again been sharing cryptic posts on her social media that catch attention in no time.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik recently bumped into each other at a wedding. The duo was cordial with each other and radiated positive vibes. But is a reunion on the cards?

As per the latest report by Times Of India, “They met rather warmly and it was a good sight to behold. One wonders if a patch-up is in store.”

The report also suggests that Avantika Malik is very desperate to reconcile with Imran Khan. She has always wanted to solve the issues and is now going all-out to make an attempt at their failed marriage.

Previously, several reports claimed that the consequent fights between the couple were the reason behind their separation.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the biggest crack in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s marriage was caused by a third wheel. A source said to the publication, “Imran and Lekha have been seeing each other for some time. Lekha’s husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close buddies but a roaring affair between the two started without anyone’s knowledge. In fact, after Avantika moved out of the bungalow, Imran has started introducing Lekha to his circle as well. This has also brought Lekha’s marriage on the brink of a breakdown. Both the families are completely scattered at this point.”

