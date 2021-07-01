Imran Khan sent shockwaves across the film industry and among fans when he decided to quit acting. It was towards the end of 2020 when Imran bid goodbye to his short career. On the brighter side, he will be focussing on making films. Now filmmaker Abhinay Deo, who directed Imran in Delhi Belly, has reacted to Imran’s tough decision.

Today i.e. 1st July marks a decade of Delhi Belly. The adult comedy starring Imran, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur & Vijay Raaz in key roles, released in 2011 and was a huge box office hit. It changed the dimensions for adult comedies in India with its dark, edgy and realistic approach. Every actor including Imran was praised for the performance and the film earned a cult following over the years. So, it’s quite obvious, the director would be shocked to learn his lead actor of such an important film has decided to quit the profession.

While speaking with SpotboyE, Abhinay Deo said, “I felt sad as I have high regard for that man. He is a great guy and there is anyway a shortage of good people in this world. He is one of the good guys and he should be there in this industry. He is a talented guy, whether in front of the camera or behind it. He is a trained filmmaker and a writer too. I feel he should get his creativity out in any form that he can. But I did feel bad that he did not want to act anymore.”

Abhinay further revealed that he was aware of Imran’s decision as he humbly rejected his couple of films.

“He (Imran Khan) didn’t want to go down that route (acting) at all as he was reinventing himself. I think every person has a process and I am sure we will see some spectacular work from him in the future,” Abhinay Deo added.

