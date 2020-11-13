Actor Vijay Raaz found himself amid controversy when a female crew member from the sets of his upcoming film Sherni accused him of molestation. Later a complaint was filed, and Raaz was even arrested to be bailed out later. The actor returned to Mumbai post which, as the makers suspended him temporarily from the sets as per their zero-tolerance policy. The actor is now finally opening up about his side of the complete row and is asking whether he is also a victim of the fiasco or not. Read on to what he has to say.

Advertisement

Led by Vidya Balan, the team of Sheri was shooting for the movie in Madhya Pradesh. The said incident happened on the sets when Vijay put his hand around her shoulder and toucher her hair. This did not go down well with the female crew member who approached the makers of the film immediately. It is said that Raaz did instantly apologise to her for the same.

Advertisement

The actor is now opening up about the same. Vijay Raaz, while talking to Bombay Times, opened up and said that he is up for any form of investigation. The actor is though shocked with studios firing him from the projects even before the probe is held.

Vijay Raaz said, “Women’s safety is of prime concern. I have a 21-year-old daughter, so I understand the gravity of the situation. I am all for an investigation by the authorities. However, to ostracise me, suspend and terminate my services from my forthcoming films even before any sort of investigation, is shocking. I have no words to express. It’s a very dangerous place to be in. I have been working in the film industry for 23 years!”

The actor further expressed how badly the whole row is affecting his career. Vijay Raaz says how can people believe something just because someone said it. He said, “Bohot mehnat se maine apna career banaya hai. Tinka tinka jodke maine apna ghar banaya hai. Anybody can sabotage anyone’s career? Kisine bol diya aur aapne maan liya that I am a harasser? People are bound to make judgements without hearing the other side of the story.”

Vijay Raaz added, “No matter what the outcome of this case, aap pe ek thappa lag jaata hai. I have been pronounced guilty even before the investigation. My right to earn a livelihood is badly affected. Am I not the victim here? My old father who lives in Delhi, also has to face the society and so does my young daughter.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Veer-Zaara: Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta Starrer Had Music That Was Over 28 Years Old!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube