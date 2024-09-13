Those who were waiting for Imran Khan’s comeback to movies – your prayers might just have been answered! As per reports, Imran is returning to the world of cinema with a Netflix film produced by none other than his superstar uncle, Aamir Khan.

The upcoming film is said to be a romantic comedy, which is the icing on the cake, as the audience has dearly missed Imran Khan’s rom-com era. The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor has been actively looking at scripts over the past year and was earlier supposed to make a comeback with a spy web series, which eventually got shelved.

Imran Khan to Return to Films with a Netflix Romantic Comedy

Imran Khan’s yet-untitled comeback film is being touted as a lighthearted entertainer directed by Danish Aslam. The actor and the filmmaker previously collaborated on the 2010 film Break Ke Baad, which also starred Deepika Padukone. The plot details of the upcoming project have been kept under wraps for now, but the shoot is expected to begin in a few months.

The film is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions in association with Open Air Films, which earlier backed Netflix films and shows like Cobalt Blue and Leila. This will mark the third time that Aamir Khan is launching his nephew Imran Khan in the industry. Imran initially started his career as a child actor in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) before debuting as the leading man in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008), which was also produced by Aamir.

Imran was Last Seen on the Screen in 2015

It has already been nine years since we last saw Imran on the silver screen as his previous film, Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, was released in 2015. The actor drifted away from the limelight after the failure of the film. However, he returned to the public eye in the last year or so and was supposed to star in a Disney+Hotstar web series directed by Abbas Tyrewala.

The spy thriller was set in the world of South Asian counterintelligence. However, it was shelved after the merger between Disney India and Reliance Industries. Imran later revealed that he was kind of relieved with the show’s cancellation as he did not want to ‘play a character who solves problems with a gun.’

During his previous stint in Bollywood, Imran starred in memorable films like I Hate Luv Stories, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

