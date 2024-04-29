Imran Khan's Comeback Locked: Aamir Khan Finally Comes To Rescue His Nephew's Stalled Career Making Him A 'Happy Patel' - Deets Inside

The Internet gods have listened to our prayers, and our Bollywood chocolate boy is coming back to the nig screens. After so many speculations, Imran Khan is finally returning to Bollywood after nine years. The movie will be produced by Aamir Khan and directed by, drumroll please, Emmy-winning comedian and actor Vir Das. It is a double whammy, for sure. Reportedly, the movie is titled Happy Patel and has already been produced. Here’s everything we know about Imran’s comeback feature film!

Imran Khan is here to drive away your Monday blues with two bits of good news: He is returning to the movies, and Vir Das, his Delhi Belly co-star, will direct it.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, “Imran has finally locked in his comeback project, nearly eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to movies last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. In a familiar yet uniquely fresh world reminiscent of Imran’s previous works, the film is a laugh-riot. Shooting has already commenced in Goa.”

After 17 years of acting, Vir Das, Imran’s co-star in the critically acclaimed 2011 black comedy Delhi Belly, directs this movie. It is his first time directing a motion picture. This will be Vir’s first feature film directing credit. Mona Singh, who is well-known for her parts in 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, has a significant role in the movie; the identity of the female lead cast member is unknown. There are rumors that Aamir Khan will also briefly appear, but these have not been verified.

‘Happy Patel’ seems to have become the ideal movie for which Imran is known. This project seems to have happened after his spy thriller for Disney Hotstar fell through; which was supposed to be directed by Abbas Tyrewala, the director of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan Productions has a thrilling lineup of movies. The production house is reeling in the OTT success of Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies. The company has four more films planned: Sunil Pandey’s Pritam Pyare, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood; Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol. Also, Junaid Khan’s One Day remake, starring Sai Pallavi; and RS Prasanna’s Sitare Zameen Par, starring Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh.

What a time to be a Bollywood and Imran Khan fan! There are treats all around! Fans are ecstatic to hear the news, and the anticipation is already high!

