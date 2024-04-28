Aamir Khan is one of the most well-known actors in the Indian film industry, who is popularly dubbed Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood. He has done some superhit movies that were critically acclaimed, such as PK. It touched a sensitive matter and portrayed it on screen beautifully. It featured a scene where Aamir’s character had to be nak*d, and in the recent episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor shared insights into the challenges they faced while filming it.

PK was released in 2014, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and Aamir and Anushka Sharma were in the lead roles. It also had Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles. The scene was shot in the Rajasthan desert area, which is thinly populated. Aamir was initially skeptical about doing the nak*d run as he felt embarrassed, eventually realizing the importance of the movie rather than his discomfort.

On Saturday, Aamir Khan graced Kapil Sharma‘s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, where this particular scene from PK was brought up. Aamir Khan nicely explained the problem he faced during the n*de running sequence. The actor recalled Rajkumar Hirani told him about specially made shorts similar to wearing an abdominal guard in cricket. But the shorts came off on the day the sequence was shot, causing a hindrance.

Aamir Khan revealed, “Till the time I was walking, it was okay, but when I had to run…(laughs). When I would run, the shorts would come off because it was fixed by a tape.” After a few shots, the PK star then explained how he realized he was better off without the shorts on. He recalled, “After one or two attempts, I told Raju, ‘Hatta yaar (Let’s remove it).’ I wanted to give the perfect shot. So I chucked it aside.” He asked everyone on the set to go far behind the camera and ran.

The Dangal star explained, “The reason behind doing this was that I used to feel ashamed thinking about this scene. I used to think that it would be really weird, me walking nak*d on the set. We are not used to it. I used to feel anxious about how I would do it. Everyone would be watching. I was feeling very embarrassed. But I swear, when I came on the set, I just wanted to work, and my shot was getting messed up.”

Aamir Khan recalled telling the PK director Rajkumar Hirani these unimportant things: “What’s the big deal if you see me nak*d?” He concluded, “I didn’t feel embarrassed at that time. I was also shocked that I did it.”

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma‘s PK is one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever and is still acknowledged for its incredible storyline and fantastic performances. The Great Indian Kapil Show is streaming on Netflix. Check out the complete episode for more exciting stories directed by Mr Perfectionist himself.

For more of the latest Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Adhyayan Suman Reveals He Was Possessed By Shekhan Suman’s Spirit On Heeramandi, Saying, ‘My Entire Life Flashed In Front Of Me’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News