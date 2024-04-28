Ranbir Kapoor is now a family man. His pictures with daughter Raha Kapoor often float the internet and send fans a meltdown. But even before that, one would agree he was always a gentleman. At a recent event, a member of the paparazzi yelled and abused in front of him. Scroll below to know how he reacted!

RK recently flew from Mumbai to Surat, Gujarat, for an event. He was there to open a jewelry store, and pictures from the gala night went viral on the internet. A video has surfaced on the internet showing Ranbir interacting with the host when a member of the paparazzi screamed amidst the crowd.

Paparazzi abuses in front of Ranbir Kapoor

At the event, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black short kurta paired with matching slim pants. One could hear a media person screaming, “Ae, piche chalo na b*****” as the Ramayana actor was close to concluding his conversation. He looked at the cameraperson in disbelief and asked, “Kya ho gaya?” The actor then walks away.

Netizens praised Ranbir Kapoor for handling the situation with utmost grace.

A user wrote, “Is their a standard to paps or can just any random person hold a camera or photo and be at these events. Seriously!”

Another quoted Taylor Swift’s lyrics from her song Slut and wrote, “In a world of boys he’s a gentleman”

“The standard of Indian media. How embarrassing,” a user reacted.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Ranbir Kapoor upcoming films

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has his kitty full. He will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. There’s Brahmastra 2, where he will return to his much-loved character of Shiva.

The most anticipated project is Nitesh Tiwari led Ramayana. Pictures of his avatar as Lord Ram, along with Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa, recently surfaced on the internet.

