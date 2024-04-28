Mrunal Thakur recently appeared in The Family Star, a Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film didn’t do well at the box office and was released on Amazon Prime Video this week. For the past few days, the talented actress has been very candid and vocal about her movies, life, and career.

The actress gained popularity with the TV show, Kumkum Bhagya. She became more popular with films like Love Sonia, Super 30, Dhamaka, Jersey, Sita Ramam and others. In an interview, Mrunal Thakur talked about her discomfort doing intimate scenes in movies. However, the actress realised she couldn’t say no to the film just because of that reason.

Mrunal Thakur On Rejecting Films With Intimate Scenes

“I was not really comfortable doing scenes which were intimate, like romantically. I would just get scared, I’d just say no to a film, but how long could I say no? There was a point I had to sit down with my parents and tell them that ‘Papa, I cannot miss a part because sometimes it’s there, it’s not my choice. As much as I wanted to do a film, I had to drop because there was a kissing scene involved. As an actor, you need to be ready because sometimes that’s the demand (of the scene). If you are not comfortable, you can tell, you can talk about it, but I kept missing out on films because of that,” said The Family Star actress.

In the same interview with iDiva, Mrunal Thakur revealed that initially, her parents were not okay with her intimate scenes in movies. Mrunal’s father was not supportive of her decision when he was offered a show. Back then, Mrunal had to balance her work and college. However, her college attendance was affected by work. That’s when the Super 30 actress’ father told her to focus more on her show.

Meanwhile, after appearing in The Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur also has another movie releasing in 2024. It’s a Hindi film titled ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz.

